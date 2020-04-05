Cellphone find leads to injury of four at Richmond Farm Adult Correctional Centre

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The following is a statement from Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security Matthew Samuda following an incident at the Richmond Farm Adult Correctional Centre earlier today.

“On Sunday, April 5, 2020 at approximately 11:20 a.m. correctional officers at the Richmond Farm Adult Correctional Centre were in the process of conducting a routine search, when an inmate was discovered with a cellphone.

Attempts to retrieve the cellphone led to an altercation and three correctional officers and the inmate were injured. They were taken to the Annotto Bay Hospital for treatment and based on medical reports, the injuries are not life-threatening.

An investigation is now underway by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF)."