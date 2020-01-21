Central Village curfew extended
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police are advising the public that the curfew in Big Lane, Central Village, St Catherine has been extended. The curfew began at 6:00 pm on Monday, January 20 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Wednesday, January 22.
The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:
NORTH: Along Mandela Highway from Central Way to the entrance of Twickenham Scheme (McNeil Boulevard).
SOUTH: Along the northern bank of the Rio Cobre River from the western border (at the end of Board Jungle) to the eastern border.
WEST: Along an imaginary line from Mandela Highway running along McNeil Boulevard across a dirt track onto Central Road, then to the northern bank of the Rio Cobre River (at the end of Board Jungle).
EAST: Along an imaginary line from Mandela Highway running along Central Way to the northern bank of the Rio Cobre River.
During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.
