Central Village man charged for illegal possession

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A St Catherine man was yesterday charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a police operation in Central Village in the parish.

He is 30-year-old Andrew Hines.

The police said that about 7:10 am, a team of officers was on operation in the community.

They reported that they observed Hines pull a firearm from his waistband and discarded it as he fled.

The firearm was retrieved and found to be a .38 revolver containing five rounds of ammunition, the police said.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.