Central Village man charged for shooting at police
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Thirty-year-old Barrington Campbell was yesterday charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm following a shooting incident on Big Lane in Central Village, St Catherine on Sunday, January 19.
According to the police, officers were on patrol in the area about 6:30 am when Campbell, a welder of Central Lane in the parish, and two other men allegedly opened gunfire at them.
Lawmen said the gunfire was returned and the men fled.
Campbell was later arrested.
He was subsequently charged on Tuesday, February 18, after being identified as one of the shooters.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy