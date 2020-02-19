Central Village man charged for shooting at police

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Thirty-year-old Barrington Campbell was yesterday charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm following a shooting incident on Big Lane in Central Village, St Catherine on Sunday, January 19.

According to the police, officers were on patrol in the area about 6:30 am when Campbell, a welder of Central Lane in the parish, and two other men allegedly opened gunfire at them.

Lawmen said the gunfire was returned and the men fled.

Campbell was later arrested.

He was subsequently charged on Tuesday, February 18, after being identified as one of the shooters.