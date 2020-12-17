Central Village men facing assault, illegal firearm charges
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Two men have been charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm in connection to an incident in Central Village in St Catherine on Tuesday.
Charged are 39-year-old Oswald Hulcolm, otherwise called 'Biggs', and 29-year-old Charton Balford, otherwise called 'Not Nice', both of Central Village, St Catherine.
It is reported that the complainant was at home when his door was kicked in by Hulcolm and Balford, who pointed a firearm at him and threatened him.
A report was made to the police and both men were later arrested and subsequently charged after a question and answer session.
Their court dates are being finalised.
