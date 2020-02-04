Central Village operation nets cocaine, ganja, gun

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Four men were arrested on Sunday following a joint police/military operation in Central Village, St Catherine.

According to the police a homemade firearm and several assorted rounds of ammunition and illicit drugs were seized during the operation.

Lawmen said that between the hours of 10:00 am and 3:00 pm, the security forces seized the following items:

Thirty-five parcels of cocaine

1 ½ pounds of ganja

One homemade firearm

51 9mm rounds

One 5.56 cartridge

One 7.62 cartridge

The police are withholding the identities of the men who were taken into custody.