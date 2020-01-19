Central Village under curfew

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have imposed a curfew in Big Lane, Central Village, St Catherine. The curfew began at 6:00 pm on Saturday, January 18 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Monday, January 20.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along Mandela Highway from Central Way to the entrance of Twickenham Scheme (McNeil Boulevard)

SOUTH: Along the northern bank of the Rio Cobre River from the western border (at the end of Board Jungle) to the eastern border.

WEST: Along an imaginary line from Mandela Highway running along McNeil Boulevard across a dirt track on to Central Road then to the northern bank of the Rio Cobre River (at the end of Board Jungle).

EAST: Along an imaginary line from Mandela Highway running along Central Way to the northern bank of the Rio Cobre River.

The police said during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.