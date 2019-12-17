Centre of tourism innovation on course to meet certification target
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Minister of Tourism and Wellness Edmund Bartlett says the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation (JCTI) is well on its way to achieving its target of certifying some 8,000 workers over the next five years.
He noted that the facility, launched in 2017 as the training arm of the ministry, has already facilitated the certification of more than 1,340 persons, in partnership with the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI) and the American Culinary Foundation (ACF).
“We have put in place a framework to equip our tourism workers to capitalise on the growing opportunities for high-skilled employment in the tourism and hospitality sector,” he said.
He noted that the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, “will help the sector achieve its human capital development goals through programmes of study at its first-ever Graduate School of Tourism to be established at its Western Jamaica campus by next year”.
The minister was speaking at the Golden Tourism Day Awards held recently at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, where 34 persons were recognised for 50 years or more of service to sector.
Bartlett said that the significance of professional certification cannot be overstated, and is a major component of the ministry's initiatives to enhance the welfare of tourism workers.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy