Champagnie, Taylor, Manning appointed QC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Defence attorney Peter Champagnie was one of three lawyers appointed Queen's Counsels on Wednesday.

Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jeremy Taylor and civil attorney Maurice Manning were also appointed.

Attorneys are appointed as Queen's Counsels in Jamaica on the recommendation of several bodies, after which their recommendations are submitted to the Governor General for his assent.

The recommending bodies include The General Legal Council, Queen's Council Committee, Jamaican Bar Association, Cornwall Bar Association and The Advocates Association of Jamaica.