Chances of drought continuation in the C'bean have increased – expert
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Barbados-based Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) says with weak El Niño conditions forecast to persist, chances of drought continuation and recurrent dry spells during this transition period between the dry and wet season are increased.
In its latest Caribbean Climate Outlook Newsletter, released here on Thursday, it said that for the period April to June, heatwaves will start occurring locally into May.
“Region-wide, extreme heat is unlikely. The frequency of wet days and wet spells should be initially low, but increase along these months. The chance for extreme wet spells tends to emerge in April or May, with some concern for flash flood and flooding potential arising then, in particular in the Guianas,' it noted.
CariCOF noted that for the period December 2019 to February this year, long term drought developed in many areas in the Caribbean. It said temperatures were significantly above average, though comfortably cool during this major part of the Caribbean's cool season which runs from December to March.
CariCOF said that before entering the Caribbean's wet season in May-June in the Windward Islands, a likely reduction in water availability is due to evolving, or possible, long term drought in all countries and territories except Guadeloupe.
It said frequent dry spells until May may pose water stress to sensitive crops and cause significant wildfire potential.
“However, concern for flooding and flash floods will gradually grow, as extreme wet spells may occur. Rising temperatures and the possibility of heat waves into May will make the heat uncomfortable at times.”
In a brief climate outlook for the period July to September, CariCOF noted that the middle of the wet season may end up drier than usual in Barbados, Belize, Trinidad and Tobago and the Windward Islands, but possibly wetter than usual in the Bahamas and the Greater Antilles.
It said transitioning out of the wet season, the Guianas may be wetter than usual.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy