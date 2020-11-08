Chang calls policeman's murder 'barbaric'
KINGSTON, Jamaica—Deputy Prime Minister and National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, has condemned the death of Constable Kirkland Plummer and assured that the Government will support the constable's family.
Kirkland was killed last night after being attacked by patrons at an illegal party in Clarendon after he attempted to arrest a gunman.
Chang called Plummer's death “barbaric” and said that the incident “once again underscores the extent to which some hoodlums are willing to go to attack the police and defy efforts to enforce the law and ensure that good order prevails in society.”
"I urge citizens to cooperate with the police and desist from acts of indiscipline, violence and general illegality. Your cooperation as a crucial stakeholder is important in reducing the significant levels of crime and violence in this country," he said.
"I commiserate with the policeman's family and his colleagues in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) who are once again going through the trauma of losing one of their members," he added.
He noted as well that the perpetrators of the vicious act against the policeman are being pursued relentlessly, as is the practice of the JCF in all cases of criminal acts against Jamaicans.
