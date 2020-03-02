Chang condemns attacks on women
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang is condemning the recent murder of 65-year-old Patsy Davidson-Powell, a domestic helper of Junction, St Elizabeth.
While joining the community in “rejecting this heartless and brazen act”, Dr Chang said “attacks on women and the elderly are barbaric and a grave concern to the Government”.
He added that there are efforts to increase violence prevention and conflict resolution training at the community level.
According to the minister, there has been a strategic and collaborative approach to the issue of gender-based violence.
Dr Chang said the ministry is partnering with local and international institutions to provide the support needed to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.
“I offer my condolences to the family who is coping with the loss of their loved one who was killed by the hands of a heartless murderer. We mourn as a nation with them,” he said.
The minister pointed out that the impact of vicious crimes on families and community members has not gone unnoticed.
He further urged people with information that could lead to the arrest of perpetrators of similar crimes to come forward.
“The police are depending on the cooperation of all Jamaicans to assist us in the fight against crime,” Dr Chang said.
A man has been taken into custody in relation to the murder of Davidson-Powell, whose body was found on Saturday, February 29 in a pool of blood with her throat slashed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy