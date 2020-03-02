Chang condemns attacks on women

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang is condemning the recent murder of 65-year-old Patsy Davidson-Powell, a domestic helper of Junction, St Elizabeth.

While joining the community in “rejecting this heartless and brazen act”, Dr Chang said “attacks on women and the elderly are barbaric and a grave concern to the Government”.

He added that there are efforts to increase violence prevention and conflict resolution training at the community level.

According to the minister, there has been a strategic and collaborative approach to the issue of gender-based violence.

Dr Chang said the ministry is partnering with local and international institutions to provide the support needed to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.

“I offer my condolences to the family who is coping with the loss of their loved one who was killed by the hands of a heartless murderer. We mourn as a nation with them,” he said.

The minister pointed out that the impact of vicious crimes on families and community members has not gone unnoticed.

He further urged people with information that could lead to the arrest of perpetrators of similar crimes to come forward.

“The police are depending on the cooperation of all Jamaicans to assist us in the fight against crime,” Dr Chang said.

A man has been taken into custody in relation to the murder of Davidson-Powell, whose body was found on Saturday, February 29 in a pool of blood with her throat slashed.