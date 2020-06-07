Chang condemns killing of mother of five

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang has condemned the murder of 39-year-old mother of five Shanalee Bailey in the community of Heartease, Mandeville.

According to the police, Bailey was involved in a domestic dispute with her common law husband, when she was stabbed to death.

“Your woman is your queen,” Chang said in a statement condemning the act.

He noted that domestic violence, which perpetuates cycles of criminal and violent activities, has been under the ministry's radar for some time.

He added that under the Disaster Risk Management Act - Stay at Home Orders, it is alleged that “there has been an increased level of interpersonal violence as well as human trafficking, and we are sensitising our police officers to deal with these issues”.

Chang said that the ministry is moving towards increased social intervention programmes in targeted communities and schools, to promote peace management initiatives among citizens.

“We are even remodelling our police stations to include an interview room where reports of domestic violence or possible cases of domestic violence may be discussed privately,” the minister said.

He extended condolences to Bailey's family and said that with the aid of the security forces, justice will be served.