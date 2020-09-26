Chang condemns policeman's murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang says the Government will use all the lawful tools available to protect Jamaicans from “hoodlums” and give additional support to the security forces.
Chang's statement follows the murder 27-year-old police Constable, Kemar Francis, who was gunned down last night in the Maxfield Avenue area in St Andrew.
"I send my deepest condolences to Constable Francis' family, friends and colleagues. The Government shares your grief. An attack on a member of the security force is an attack on the State," Chang said.
The minister said that the Government is moving to ensure that necessary support is given to the family of Constable Francis.
He added that “the Government will not relent from devising and fine-tuning strategies intended to combat violent crimes and will continue to support members of the security force who are on the frontline daily.”
Chang also reminded members of the security forces that “the Government appreciates their service to the country under challenging circumstances.”
Constable Francis' murder follows an attack yesterday in Clarendon that killed Jamaica Defence Force solider, 21-year-old Private Reneil King.
The minister said the murders follow a series of what the police believe to be coordinated attacks on members and their families. Those attacks resulted in the murder of a policeman's father last week, he added.
