Chang condemns spate of domestic violence

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang is reassuring the public that interpersonal violence, particularly domestic violence, continues to be a top priority for the ministry and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), as they develop and strengthen partnerships to protect the most vulnerable.

The minister's statement came after the latest domestic incident which took place yesterday at a house on Red Hills Road in St Andrew, where a woman was allegedly chopped to death by her relative.

“We urge the public to fully embrace the ministry's anti-violence campaign – LIV GUD, which, among other things, seeks to promote better conflict resolution and early intervention in some of these domestic matters,” Chang said.

Meanwhile, Chang also condemned the murder of eight-year-old Galen Buchanan, whose body was found floating in the Kingston Harbour last week.

“The murder of a child is not only gruesome, but it is also a callous act of cowardice. Attacks on children are heartless, brazen and a complete violation of the sanctity of life. Children are innocent,” Chang said while expressing his sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Galen, who was a student at Seaview Gardens Primary School in Kingston.

It is alleged that Galen was abducted and killed following a domestic dispute between his mother and her ex-partner.

The minister said he is appealing to persons who are aware of domestic violence incidents in their communities to call 119 or contact the nearest police station.