Chang extends condolences to JCF, family of cop who died in crash

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, has expressed condolences to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and family members of Constable Fabian Morrison, who died in the line of duty earlier today.

Morrison, who was assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), succumbed to injuries he received in a motor vehicle collision this morning.

“The loss of life of any police officer in the line of duty is always a matter of profound sadness. We urge motorists and pedestrians to exercise vigilance and extreme caution on the road,” Dr Chang said.

In appealing to Jamaicans to exercise vigilance during the festive season, the minister further pointed out that the PSTEB will continue to maintain and develop proactive road policing activities to assist in reducing casualties.

“The police have intensified surge operations across the island that are geared towards reducing violent crimes, improving public safety through increased presence in commercial areas, and maintaining good order on our roadways,” Dr Chang added.