Chang lauds police for gun seizure at St James wharf
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang has lauded the work of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in Monday's gun and ammunition find at the Montego Bay Freeport wharf in St James.
Chang stated: “The disruption of gangs and the targeting of gang resources (funding and firearms) is a top priority of the JCF.
“While the government continues to provide strategic investment and the legislative support to facilitate the work of the police, it is the relentless commitment of these officers to degrading criminal gangs, and interrupting their activities, thereby ensuring a safer more secure Jamaica, that I wish to commend”.
The police on Monday afternoon seized five firearms and 147 rounds of ammunition at the wharf.
That gun find followed last Wednesday's seizure of 19 illegal firearms and a large number of assorted ammunition during an operation at the facility.
