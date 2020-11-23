Chang orders police to hunt 'criminal savages' in St Ann, St Catherine murders

KINGSTON, Jamaica — National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, says he has given clear orders to the security forces to relentlessly hunt down and bring to justice the “savages” responsible for the brutal triple murders that took place in St Ann and St Catherine over the last 48 hours.

The police are probing the shooting death of an elderly woman and her grandchildren at their home in Tryall Heights in Spanish Town, St Catherine yesterday.

The deceased were identified as 81-year-old Isolyn McFarlane a retiree, six-year-old Mishwan McFarlane and 10-year-old Christiana McFarlane.

In St Ann, while the police were unable to provide details, the bodies of three men were reportedly found along a road in the Yelland community yesterday.

Chang said “the security’s strong response to these heartless killings must not be a matter of debate. We will do what it takes to stop these murderers from terrorising our children and our senior citizens. Our law-abiding citizens will be protected. These murderers will be removed from our society using all legal tools available to the police”.

The minster further emphasised that the Government of Jamaica remains resolute in giving support to the security forces in a bid to bring to justice “these perpetrators of violent crimes who seek to create mayhem and reign terror on communities”.

Chang extended his condolences to the families affected by the killings and gave his assurances that the security forces will consider all security measures as they hunt these criminals.

The national security minister said the Government will not relent in efforts to reduce violent crime in Jamaica. He said these efforts include strengthening the intelligence capacity of the force, allocation of additional resources and a constant review of the legislative arrangements that are intended to assist crime-fighting efforts.

Chang said he has had discussions with the leadership of the security forces about ways in which the Government may increase support as they pursue vicious gangsters, including those who are hired to kill.

The minister also called on communities not to shield criminals but to share with the police information that may assist in apprehending criminals.

There are two ways information can be given anonymously and confidentially to Crime Stop; by calling Crime Stop’s toll Free number 311 or by calling 1-888-991-4000.