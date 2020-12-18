Chang promises that police will apprehend gangsters

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Fed up with increased incidents of violent criminal attacks and murders in the parish of Clarendon, National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang has promised that the security forces will continue to pursue all leads to interrupt and apprehend the criminals.

Dr Chang said the display of wanton disregard for the rule of law by criminals must be met with even more stringent security measures, in explaining a curfew, now 48 hours, placed over central Clarendon today.

“I wish to assure all law abiding Clarendonians that these intensified measures are for their benefit,” he said.

“We are mindful that heavily armed brazen criminals are retaliating against each other and are trying to instill fear and worry in your communities... I urge residents to cooperate with the security forces, if you know something, speak up.