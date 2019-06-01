Chang reassures Junction residents of police support

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Horace Chang has sought to reassure residents in St Elizabeth that they have the support of the police force and his ministry.

Chang and Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, yesterday toured the town of Junction in St Elizabeth following a series of robberies in the area.

According to a statement from the security ministry, Chang assured the residents that they "have the support of the ministry and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to combat criminal elements in the communities of St Elizabeth”.

The tour was led by Commanding Officer of the St Elizabeth Police Division, Superintendent Catherine Lord.

Chang and Commissioner Anderson also met with members of the business community to hear their concerns and reassure them of the government's commitment to secure and defend the peace of all residents, said the ministry.