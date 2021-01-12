Chang says JCF working to disrupt gangs

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says the disruption of gangs and the targeting of gang resources is a top priority for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The minister's comment follows yesterday's guns and ammunition find at the Montego Bay Freeport wharf in St James.

Nineteen firearms, including six high powered rifles and thirteen pistols, as well as 472 rounds of ammunition, were seized in the intelligence-driven operation.

Dr Chang said the seizure is evidence of the increased efficiency of the police.

“The disruption of gangs and the targeting of gang resources (funding and firearms) is a top priority of the JCF,” the minister said.

“While the Government continues to provide strategic investment and the legislative support to facilitate the work of the police, it is the relentless commitment of these officers to degrading criminal gangs, and interrupting their activities, thereby ensuring a safer more secure Jamaica, that I wish to commend,” he added.

According to the ministry, in the first 11 days of the new year, the police have seized 39 illegal firearms across the island. To date, the top three divisions in terms of firearm recoveries are St James (21), St Catherine North (seven) and St Andrew South (three).

In 2020, the ministry said a total of 626 illegal guns were recovered, with a majority recovered in St James.

“The increased firearm seizures in St James in 2020 was a result of the heightened trust and confidence of the residents in the police, which leads to more accurate and actionable intelligence. This speaks to the increased community support for the work of the police,” Dr Chang said.

Dr Chang said that the Government will continue to pursue its strategic investment in the JCF throughout the year and beyond, in order to further strengthen police capacity and quick response times to effectively deal with gangs while improving public order and public safety.