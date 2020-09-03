Chang says turn out for party in west excellent

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Incumbent Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate for the St James North Western constituency, Dr Horace Chang, who is also the general secretary of the party, is upbeat at the number of JLP supporters who have turned out to vote in his constituency.

He said it augurs well for the party if the show of support for his constituency is replicated across the western Jamaica.

In the 2016 general election, the JLP and the People's National Party (PNP) each secured six of the 12 seats up for grabs across the western parishes of Trelawny, Hanover, St James and Westmoreland.

"The turn out of supporters for the JLP in the constituency is excellent; in some places even much more than the last elections. Although the voting has been somewhat slow — understandably because COVID protocols have reduced the level of the pace at which they move, that's the challenge — but they (JLP supporters) are staying the course," Dr Chang told OBSERVER ONLINE.

He added: "Certainly, the turnout of the labour party supporters is extremely high in numbers. If the pattern holds throughout the region then we will do very well as I projected for the party."

He noted that surpassing that margin "is attainable, but I did not spend a lot of time campaigning in my own seat so I wouldn't want to anticipate what happens."

"I spent only two days in the constituency, but the team is working and is working well and I said the turnout looks very well for the labour party and we may exceed last time," he said after casting his ballot at the polling station at the Anglican Church in Coral Gardens.

Dr Chang, won the seat by a margin of over 3,000 in 2016, describes his PNP opponent, businessman George Hamilton, as a good friend of his.

Horace Hines