Chang to speak on crime in Parliament today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, is to make a statement to the House of Representatives this afternoon on the current crime situation.

The Government has been discussing the possibilities of resuming the use of States of Emergency (SOEs) to contain criminal activities and there is a possibility that it could go ahead. However, the new SOEs would suffer from the inability to rely on emergency measures, like the detention of suspects beyond normal periods of time.

Government MPs have expressed their disappointment with the court's decision to remove one of the security forces major weapons in the fight against criminals, which is the opportunity to use emergency powers in detaining suspects while investigations are being done. The security forces have been clamouring for these powers to restrain gangsters from threatening and, sometimes, murdering witnesses during the investigations.

Other speakers making statements today will be: Minister of Industry, Investments and Commerce, Audley Shaw; Minister Without of Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington; and, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, who will update the House on issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic including calls for a relaxation of the current protocols.

The House will also continue debate on the Independent Fiscal Commission (IFC) which, according to the Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, will be the guardian and interpreter of Jamaica's fiscal rules, by monitoring compliance with the rules, reporting on fiscal outcomes and keeping the public informed by providing an independent analysis on fiscal policy developments.

When the commission comes into effect, it will have the backing of both sides of the House to issue two Economic and Fiscal Assessment Reports, published within 10 days of the release of the Fiscal Policy Paper (FPP) and the Interim FPP, in February and September/October each year. These reports will include the commission's opinions on the soundness of Jamaica's fiscal development, Dr Clarke said.

Balford Henry