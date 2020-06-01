Change of command in St Elizabeth Police Division

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — There has been a change of command in the St Elizabeth Police Division.

Deputy Superintendent Narda Simms, formerly of the National Police College, has taken command in St Elizabeth effective today, confirmed Head of the Area Three Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Michael Smith, who was responding to questions from OBSERVER ONLINE.

Simms replaces Superintendent Samuel Morgan who has been in command in St Elizabeth since July of last year.

Smith told OBSERVER ONLINE that Morgan is being transferred to the Area Three headquarters in Mandeville.

Area Three comprises St Elizabeth, Clarendon and Manchester.