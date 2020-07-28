Charges coming for Jamaicans who breach home quarantine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaicans in home quarantine, and not tourists, are the country's “greatest risk”, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced.

Making his contribution to the Sectoral Debate this evening, Holness said he has asked the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to exercise greater vigilance in monitoring the significant number of Jamaicans not observing home quarantine orders.

Some 20,126 people should be under home quarantine, having arrived in Jamaica under the controlled re-entry programme.

“I'm concerned that a number of persons are not strictly observing the orders, and I've asked the JCF to charge persons who are found to be in breach,” Holness said.

“From the reports I’ve seen our returning Jamaicans are not observing the quarantine — they’re moving about and we’re seeing the pictures on Facebook and Instagram. So unless you can prove to us that those pictures were taken two or three years ago, they become very good evidence for prosecution,” he added.

He cautioned those returning for events from jurisdictions which do not share our respect for the protocols, to plan so they have 14 clear days to stay in quarantine before they can do these events.

“We will increase our prosecution of persons who are not observing the quarantine, and this would be fair notice,” Holness said.

He said 50 cases of breaches are now under investigation and nearing completion, and the first set of charges are expected in a matter of days.

“All the successes we have had thus far can be undone by just one superspreader as has been the case in many other countries,” Holness said.

Meanwhile, Holness commended the management of the tourism resilient corridor which he says has worked quite well, and commended the tourism industry for their compliance with established protocols.