Charles Jr appointed to SIDS DOCK executive council

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Pearnel Charles Jr, has been appointed to the Executive Council of the Small Island Developing States Sustainable Energy and Climate Resilience Organisation (SIDS DOCK).

SIDS DOCK is a UN-recognised international organisation established in 2015, with all the rights and privileges for addressing climate change, resilience, and energy security in small islands.

According to the ministry, the organisation represents 32 small islands and low-lying developing states across the globe, and is named because it is designed as a “DOCKing station,” to connect the energy sector in SIDS with the global markets for finance and sustainable energy technologies.

Grenadian Prime Minister and President of the Assembly of SIDS DOCK Keith Mitchell, said “Minister Charles' Jr nomination to the executive council was advocated by the members of SIDS DOCK, who were highly impressed by his presentation at the High-Level Political Forum on the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), held at UN Headquarters, in September 2018.

“He was also recognised for his leadership and advocacy for sustainable technology and climate change mitigation, over the years, and has developed a reputation as an exemplary negotiator and collaborator in the International Community.”

Prime Minister Mitchell added that Charles' Jr background as an attorney who specialised in Intellectual Property, is a plus for the SIDS DOCK Organisation, in terms of advice he can offer the Council on how countries can protect things that are endemic and indigenous to small islands, and critical to achieving a Blue Economy.

The senator also served as the Chairman of the National Council on Ocean and Coastal Zone Management (NCOCZM).

The Executive Council comprises nine member government representatives from the Caribbean, Pacific, and Atlantic and Indian Ocean Regions, who are nominated by their country's government to serve in an individual capacity, the ministry said.