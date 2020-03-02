Charles Jr victorious in SE Clarendon by-election

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Pearnel Charles Jr has won the seat in the South East Clarendon by-election.

The preliminary results after all 135 boxes were counted showed Charles Jr with 6,845 and Independent candidate Dereck Lambert with 738.

Voter turnout was 18.3 per cent, with 7,583 people having voted.

This afternoon Director of Elections Glasspole Brown expressed satisfaction with the conduct of today's by-election.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer immediately after the polls closed at 5:00 pm, Brown said the entire electoral process went smoothly.

"I think we had a very good day. The voting was a bit slow but everything went smoothly," said Brown, who estimated that about 17 to 18 per cent of voters turned out.