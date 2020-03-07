Charles to vacate chair as speaker, seat in House Tuesday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tuesday's anticipated retirement of current Speaker of the House of Representatives Pearnel Charles Sr, could be interpreted as yet another indication of a general election being held before year-end.

The 84-year-old Charles is expected to announce his retirement in a statement to the House of Representatives, after performing what he believes will be his most cherished task in some 50 years in politics – swearing in his most politically promising offspring, Pearnel Charles Jr as Member of Parliament for South Eastern Clarendon.

“On Tuesday after I read my statement, I will be vacating both the chair and my seat in the House,” the elder statesman told the Jamaica Observer.

There had been rumours that the popular trade unionist/politician would retire from the chair and the back benches of the Government prior to the next general election. He had earlier confirmed the plan to retire, but refused to say when.

Charles was expected to resign along with his former trade union colleague Rudyard Spencer in February, leading to two by-elections – one in Spencer's South Eastern Clarendon and the other in Charles' own North Clarendon constituency. This would have settled issues triggered by the competitive environment involving young Charles and Prime Minister Andrew Holness' popular Jamaica House spokesman Robert Nesta Morgan in Clarendon.

However, the senior Charles' insistence on swearing in his son before retirement led to a slight change in direction.

The Observer understands that Charles' move was not welcomed inside Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) circles, as the party seems intent on sticking to a plan leading up to a general election this year.

Charles told the Observer yesterday that he is determined to leave the chair immediately after swearing in his son. Indications are that Belmont Road will be preparing soon for another by-election, whether or not the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) chooses to contest that event.

The speaker, despite acknowledging that he will vacate the chair on Tuesday, however, denied that he had already sent his resignation from the House to the party's secretariat. But he admitted that he felt that the time had come for a younger generation to take charge.