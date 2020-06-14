Charred Wendy's after Atlanta protests calling attention to death of another black man
ATLANTA, USA (AFP) — The police chief in the US city of Atlanta resigned after an officer fatally shot a black man during an arrest, the mayor said Saturday, with the new killing injecting fresh anger into protests against racism and police brutality.
Demonstrators blocked an interstate highway and set alight the Wendy's restaurant where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was killed late Saturday, local media reported. The Wendy's fire was out before midnight.
This came hours after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms— who has been touted as a potential running mate for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden — announced the resignation of Chief Erika Shields.
Brooks had been asleep in his car at the Wendy's drive-through late Friday, and employees called police to complain he was blocking other customers, an official report said.
He failed a sobriety test and resisted when police tried to arrest him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
An Atlanta police spokesman identified the policeman who carried out the shooting as Garrett Rolfe. He was dismissed from the force on Saturday, while the second officer was placed on administrative duty, according to ABC News.
The unrest comes as the US faces a historic reckoning on systemic racism, with mass civil unrest ignited by the May 25 killing of another African-American man, George Floyd, while in police custody.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that Brooks, who was seen on body camera video sleeping in a car blocking the Wendy's drive thru, failed a sobriety test and was shot in a struggle over a police Taser.
