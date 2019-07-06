Chedwin Park cops return to court October 15

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police corporals Ramone Scott and Kirk Fraser, who are charged with murder, manslaughter, shooting with intent, three counts each of illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of ammunition following an incident in Chedwin Park, St Catherine in April, are expected back in court on October 15.

The date was set Thursday when the matter was mentioned and the defence informed the court that four documents were still outstanding.

Both officers were arrested following the shooting death of Sheldon "Junior Biggs" Daley, and the death in a car crash of Kevron Burrell. Police Corporal Rohan Williams was also killed during the crash.

Scott, Williams and Frazer were allegedly being chased by an off-duty police officer following the fatal shooting of Daley at a dance in Chedwin Park, when they reportedly crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Job Lane and Brunswick Avenue, killing Burrell.

Williams was also found dead inside the vehicle, while Scott was taken into custody by the police. Frazer, who had fled the scene, later surrendered to the police in the presence of his attorney Valerie Neita Robertson.

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Paula Llewellyn said the Cybecrimes Forensic Unit report was expected be be completed in a month's time, while the post-mortem report for Williams was expected to be completed in two weeks.

Meanwhile, the DNA report for the firearm that was recovered and a swab result from the hand of Daley are expected to be completed within six and four weeks, respectively.

Attorney representing Scott, Althea Grant, complained about the level of communication from the Jamaica Defence Force headquarters at Up Park Camp, where her client was being held.

Grant, who said she was not officially informed that Scott was transferred to the army facility, told the court that when she found out that her client was taken here she was told that the JDF had nothing to do with.

“Why is he being kept there?” Justice Carol Lawrence Beswick asked.

DPP Llewellyn, in response, told the court that the request to house Scott at the JDF had been made by Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson, in a letter addressed to Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Rocky Meade, after concerns were raised by the Independent Commission of Investigations.

The court was told that a senior officer who was present in court was given the task to monitor Scott's detention.

According to the DPP, the letter also stated the list of persons who were authorised to visit him.

However, Llewellyn told the court that if there is not a need, based on a threat, Scott could be put back in the general population for detainees.

Admitting that it was a police matter, Llewellyn said arrangements were in place for Scott to be removed from the JDF.

The presiding judge, Justice Carol Lawrence Beswick, said it was out of her jurisdiction to make a ruling on where Scott should be kept.

Attorney Grant argued that Scott's family members who reside in one of the eastern parishes has challenges visiting him.

It was subsequently agreed that the policeman would be removed from the JDF to another location.