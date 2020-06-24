Chef accused of shooting at cousin
ST JAMES, Jamaica — A man accused of shooting at his cousin in Birch Hill, Green Pond in St James has been charged by the Montego Bay Police.
He has been identified as 38-year-old Ryan Ramsay, a chef of the same community.
Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 7:30 am, on Saturday, June 6, Ramsay's cousin allegedly confronted him about the disappearance of building material. It is reported that Ramsay pulled a firearm and opened fire at his cousin; however, the cousin was not injured.
Ramsay was arrested and later charged on Friday, June 19. His court date will be announced later.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy