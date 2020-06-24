Chef accused of shooting at cousin

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A man accused of shooting at his cousin in Birch Hill, Green Pond in St James has been charged by the Montego Bay Police.

He has been identified as 38-year-old Ryan Ramsay, a chef of the same community.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 7:30 am, on Saturday, June 6, Ramsay's cousin allegedly confronted him about the disappearance of building material. It is reported that Ramsay pulled a firearm and opened fire at his cousin; however, the cousin was not injured.

Ramsay was arrested and later charged on Friday, June 19. His court date will be announced later.