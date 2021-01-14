Chef charged with 4-y-o Chloe Brown's murder
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Thirty-six-year-old chef, Kevin Williams, has been charged with murder, wounding with intent, burglary and illegal possession of firearm in connection with the death of four-year-old Chloe Brown.
Brown and her father, Dalton Brown, were both shot when a gunman reportedly broke into their home in Freemans Hall Trelawny on Monday.
The police said that about 12:40 pm, Williams, armed with a firearm, gained entry to the house through the roof and a struggle ensued between him and Chloe's father.
Williams reportedly fired several shots hitting the father in his leg.
Chloe, who was asleep on the bed, was shot in her abdomen.
Both father and daughter were taken to the hospital where Chloe was pronounced dead and her father admitted in stable condition.
Williams, who went into hiding, was later found by citizens and handed over to the police.
The Trelawny police theorise that the gun attack, which resulted in the first murder recorded in the parish since the start of the year, stemmed from a domestic dispute between two brothers.
Williams' court date is being finalised.
