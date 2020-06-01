Chef killed in Clarendon drive-by shooting

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A Clarendon man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the community of Lesterfield near Frankfield in the parish on Sunday.

He has been identified as 26-year-old Philando Clarke, otherwise called 'Arjun', a chef of Red Hills Road in St Andrew and Lesterfield in Clarendon.

Police reports are that about 9:00 pm, Clarke travelled on his motorcycle to a section of the community known as 'Bow lane' where he parked and sat on a wooden bench, when two men armed with handguns approached in a grey Toyota Axio motorcar.

The gunmen opened fire hitting Clarke who reportedly died on the spot.

The Frankfield police are investigating the matter.

Kasey Williams