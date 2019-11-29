Chef killed in St Catherine crash

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man is dead as a result of injuries he received in a motor vehicle crash along the Thompson Pen main road in St Catherine this morning (Friday, November 29), the police have reported.

Dead is 40-year-old Omar Palmer, a chef of Lily View, Tryall Heights in the parish.

Police reports are that Palmer was driving a Toyota Probox motorcar along the roadway about 5:30 am when he allegedly failed to keep left and collided with an Izuzu motor truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The police said Palmer sustained several injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.