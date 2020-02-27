Chicken pox scare results in accused failing to show for King Valley gang trial

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The trial of the remaining six alleged members of the Westmoreland-based King Valley gang stalled shortly after resuming this morning after three of the accused initially failed to show.

Queries by trial judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes revealed that one of the men is exhibiting signs of chicken pox and is being refused transportation by the police officers who operate the vehicle that carries prisoners.

As a consequence the court was told that the correctional officers at the Horizon Adult Remand Centre where the prisoner is held have refused to allow the vehicle to leave the compound.

Three of the accused are held at Horizon and three at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre.

Two of the three men subsequently appeared in the docks. The court is to be told the condition of the absent inmate who is currently being assessed by medical personnel.

Justice Sykes has in the meantime flayed the leadership at the facility, declaring that the decision taken reflects "stupidity of the highest order".

More information later

Alicia Dunkley-Willis