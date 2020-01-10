Chief Judge of Parish Courts sworn-in

KINGSTON, Jamaica — His Honour Chester Crooks, who was earlier this week sworn-in as the country's second Chief Judge of the Parish Courts, has committed to upholding the dignity, integrity and responsibilities of the Office of the Chief Judge of the Parish Courts.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held at King's House on January 6, to mark his appointment, Crooks said he was honoured to have officially been bestowed with the Office.

“As I undertake my duties, I hereby endeavour to continue carrying out the roles and responsibilities of the Office to the best of my abilities in serving the Jamaican justice system and all who rely on it,” said Crooks.

“My fellow Judges of the Parish Courts and I will make every effort to support our Chief Justice in realizing the vision that our justice system become the best in the region in three years and one of the best in the world in six years,” he added.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes congratulated Justice Crooks on his appointment, saying that he has his full support.

“Judge Crooks has distinguished himself as a person of sound moral character, a man of integrity and a man who is approachable,” said Chief Justice Sykes.

According to the Court Management Services (CMS) Crooks was appointed to act in the position in January 2018 after his predecessor Justice Judith Pusey was appointed to the Supreme Court to act as a Puisne Judge.

He was appointed under the Judicature (Resident Magistrates) (Amendment and Change of Name) Act 2015 and on the advice of the Judicial Services Commission, CMS said.

Three additional judges were also sworn in this week to serve at the level of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, CMS said.

They are Justice Nicole Simmons who was appointed to act as Judge of the Court of Appeal; Tricia Hutchinson, who was appointed to act as Puisne Judge in the Supreme Court; and Tania Tulloch Reid who was appointed as Master in Chambers in the Supreme Court.