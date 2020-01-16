Child Resiliency Programme to benefit from prayer breakfast pledges

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Child Resiliency Programme of the Violence Prevention Alliance (VPA) will benefit from donations and pledges that were made at the 40th annual National Leadership Prayer Breakfast at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston this morning.

The annual event, held under the theme “Pursuing the Power of Peace”, brings together leaders from the Government, church and civil society for prayer, and to seek divine direction for the development of the country.

Founder Dr Kim Scott, who said she was grateful for the contributions, told Observer Online that the programme is designed to build resilience in children who are vulnerable to crime.

“These children have high levels of exposure to domestic violence and community violence, and they have been traumatised, and if we don't offer some support we run the risk of them entering into a life of crime and violence later, so we take referrals and they come after school,” Dr Scott explained.

The VPA works with schools, churches, mental health services, community-based organisations and the police to create a network of protection for vulnerable young people. It offers academic support, life skills training and mentoring, family support, counselling and nutritional support.

“As we do all that is humanly possible to bring peace and prosperity to our nation, we recognise the limitations of human capabilities and call upon our Heavenly Father to restore and uplift our country and to bring peace and prosperity to our land,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness tweeted at the event.

Racquel Porter