Child among 5 COVID-19 preliminary cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health is reporting that preliminary results of seven tests completed yesterday at the National Influenza Centre shows five positive for COVID-19, while two samples tested negative.

Two of the positive cases came from contact tracing with a confirmed case that came into the island from the United Kingdom.

Three cases are new, including two from the western region - one with a travel history to Trinidad and Tobago, who was on the same flight from Trinidad as a previously confirmed case.

One of the cases is a child - an American with a travel history that includes Miami, Florida.

The fifth preliminary positive case is from Kingston, with no travel history, but who had visitors from the United Kingdom.

The negative cases are patients in isolation at the Mandeville Regional Hospital and St Ann's Bay Hospital respectively.

The confirmatory results from these seven cases are expected soon. This would move to 15, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica.