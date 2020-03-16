Child among 5 COVID-19 preliminary cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health is reporting that preliminary results of seven tests completed yesterday at the National Influenza Centre shows five positive for COVID-19, while two samples tested negative.
- Two of the positive cases came from contact tracing with a confirmed case that came into the island from the United Kingdom.
- Three cases are new, including two from the western region - one with a travel history to Trinidad and Tobago, who was on the same flight from Trinidad as a previously confirmed case.
- One of the cases is a child - an American with a travel history that includes Miami, Florida.
-
The fifth preliminary positive case is from Kingston, with no travel history, but who had visitors from the United Kingdom.
-
The negative cases are patients in isolation at the Mandeville Regional Hospital and St Ann's Bay Hospital respectively.
The confirmatory results from these seven cases are expected soon. This would move to 15, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy