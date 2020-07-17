Child among three seriously injured in Clarendon crash

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A child is among three people who sustained serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision along the Bustamante Highway in Clarendon this morning.



Eyewitness reports are that shortly after 11:00 am, a Honda motorcar was travelling westerly towards Manchester when upon reaching a section of the roadway the vehicle collided with a Toyota Noah at an intersection.



The child, who according to eyewitnesses is a boy, was flung from the motorcar upon impact. A man and a woman who were aboard the car were also injured.



All three were rushed to the May Pen Hospital.



