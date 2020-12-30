Children in Salt Spring receive computers

ST JAMES, Jamaica - Sixteen tablet computers and a laptop have been presented to children living in the Salt Spring community of St James, under the No Student Left Behind electronics campaign.

The initiative is the brainchild of the Salt Spring Community Outreach Programme for Empowerment (SSCOPE) International Limited, which handed over the devices today at the Salt Spring Peace and Justice Centre.

Local Chapter President of SSCOPE, Rochelle Cowley, said the computers are to assist the children who attend primary and secondary institutions to gain access to the various online learning platforms for their educational needs.

“This No Student Left Behind initiative was born out of the fact that COVID-19 came and a lot of students were getting left behind because they didn't have devices. So, we started working as there was a need,” Cowley said.

She explained that through fundraising and international sponsors from the body's US and Canadian chapters, the two-year-old charitable organisation was able to procure the tablets in addition to a laptop for the community's neediest children.

“Our organisation's motto is 'Community Capacity Building, One Family at a Time'. Also, whatever we are doing we try to preserve people's dignity [because] the people who need the things the most are the ones who are not going to say anything. So, that is what we are about – we try to help in whatever way we can,” Cowley said.