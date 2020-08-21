Children quarantined in Belize as childcare centre registers COVID case
BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) — Health authorities say they have taken measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) at a childcare centre in the capital after one of them tested positive for the virus.
“I am aware of the situation. Protocols are established as to what is to be done and I believe they have been following those. Ministry of Health does the usual contact tracing to find out where the potential source is.
“As with any other case in those particular setting which can get quickly out of hand if you don't do quick containment you have to make sure that you able to quickly identify, isolate and contain the further spread,” said Dr Marvin Manzanero, Director of Health Services.
Reports said that one out of the 23 resident children at the institution had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while seven others were taken for medical care based on symptoms related to COVID-19. The Ministry of Health is recommending that other children who were displaying symptoms be tested along with some staff who were in close contact with the child.
It said that the child who tested positive, and the other who tested negative were placed in separate rooms within the isolation area and those with respiratory symptoms are in quarantine.
In a statement, the Ministry of Human Development said that these staff members are now quarantining at home and new staff members are being identified to temporarily cover their duties.
Meanwhile, a doctor with the Belize Defence Force (BDF) has tested positive for the virus.
Dr Rahleel Elijio, writing on his Facebook page, said while he is not ashamed of his status, it is his duty as a doctor to heal and do no harm to anyone.
He said it was also his responsibility to inform those dear to him and those he has interacted with and that he is carrying out preventative measures to protect those who may not be as fortunate as he is in the fight against the virus.
Belize has registered 605 positive cases and five deaths from the virus.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy