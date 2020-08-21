Children quarantined in Belize as childcare centre registers COVID case

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) — Health authorities say they have taken measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) at a childcare centre in the capital after one of them tested positive for the virus.

“I am aware of the situation. Protocols are established as to what is to be done and I believe they have been following those. Ministry of Health does the usual contact tracing to find out where the potential source is.

“As with any other case in those particular setting which can get quickly out of hand if you don't do quick containment you have to make sure that you able to quickly identify, isolate and contain the further spread,” said Dr Marvin Manzanero, Director of Health Services.

Reports said that one out of the 23 resident children at the institution had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while seven others were taken for medical care based on symptoms related to COVID-19. The Ministry of Health is recommending that other children who were displaying symptoms be tested along with some staff who were in close contact with the child.

It said that the child who tested positive, and the other who tested negative were placed in separate rooms within the isolation area and those with respiratory symptoms are in quarantine.

In a statement, the Ministry of Human Development said that these staff members are now quarantining at home and new staff members are being identified to temporarily cover their duties.

Meanwhile, a doctor with the Belize Defence Force (BDF) has tested positive for the virus.

Dr Rahleel Elijio, writing on his Facebook page, said while he is not ashamed of his status, it is his duty as a doctor to heal and do no harm to anyone.

He said it was also his responsibility to inform those dear to him and those he has interacted with and that he is carrying out preventative measures to protect those who may not be as fortunate as he is in the fight against the virus.

Belize has registered 605 positive cases and five deaths from the virus.