Children's homes receive free medicals through FFP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Mobile Medical Jamaica through a partnership with Food For The Poor (FFP), offered free medicals to 74 children from four children's homes.

According to FFP, the small team of doctors were able to offer their services after receiving donations from the #mobilemedicalchallenge on social media where individuals and organisations pledged to fund medicals for children across the island.

The children's homes that benefitted from the services provided on Saturday, August 15, include Nest Children's Home, Elsie Bemand Home for Girls, Annie Dawson Children's Home and Jamaica National Children's Home.