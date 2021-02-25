China OKs 2 more virus vaccines for wider use

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has approved two more COVID-19 vaccines for wider use, adding to its growing arsenal of shots.

It gave conditional approval to a vaccine from CanSino Biologics and one from state-owned Sinopharm. Both are already used among select groups of people under an emergency use authorization. China now has four vaccines to immunize its population of 1.3 billion people.

CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine is the first developed by a Chinese company that requires only one shot. Both vaccines can be stored between two and eight degrees Celsius.

CanSino says its vaccine candidate is 65.28 per cent effective 28 days after the dose is given. A Sinopharm subsidiary, the Wuhan Institute of Biologics, says its vaccine candidate is 72.51 per cent effective.

Neither company has publicly released final testing data showing safety and efficacy.