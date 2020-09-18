China accuses Pompeo of spreading rumours

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — China today refuted statements made by the visiting United States Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, advising the senior US official “to stop spreading rumours and fake news everywhere to confuse people”.

“Otherwise he will end up humiliating himself and damage his own image,” a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy said in a statement.

The statement follows a similar condemnation by the Chinese Ambassador in Suriname, Quan Liu, who had taken objection to criticisms by Pompeo regarding Beijing’s involvement in the socio-economic development of the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country.

Pompeo has just ended a two-day visit to Guyana as part of a trip to Suriname, Brazil and Colombia, and the Chinese spokesperson said he had “made again some erroneous remarks on China during his visit to Guyana, to which we strongly oppose”.

Beijing said that to ensure a “correct understanding of the facts” it wanted to reiterate that Taiwan, which it considered a renegade province “is an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China”.

“China has always firmly opposed any countries to develop any official relations or exchanges with the Taiwan region.

“We urge the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, comply with the basic rules of international relations and stop the erroneous remarks that bolster ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists, undermine China-US relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

“China has the right to take all necessary actions to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Beijing said.

The Chinese spokesperson said that China has always been a staunch defender of cyber security and that incidents like the Edward Snowden, the American whistleblower who copied and leaked highly classified information from the National Security Agency (NSA) in 2013, and the PRISM programme “have proved that the US is a habitual stealer of secrets”.

“The US has, in the absence of evidence, abused the concept of national security and its state power to oppress certain foreign companies. The US has not only violated market principles and international rules, but also negated the principles of market economy and fair competition that it has been priding itself on. We hope that all countries work together to promote a fair, just, open, non-discriminatory business environment.”

The spokesperson said also that China develops relations with Caribbean countries including Guyana under the principles of mutual respect, equality, and mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation.

“China attaches no political strings in bilateral pragmatic co-operations, which bring tangible benefits to countries and peoples in the region. This is an objective fact that anyone without prejudice will admit,” the spokesperson added in the statement.

After signing two bilateral agreements with Guyana, Pompeo said “there is lots of conversation about more foreign direct investment, the United States model is to bring out the best things about your country and we don’t do so with political strings tied to them or engaged in activities that are corrupt,” taking a swipe at China without making direct reference to the Asian country.

He said US foreign investment does not engage in activities that are “corrupt” adding that Washington’s foreign direct investment policy allows for “private sector leaders (not) connected to our government”.