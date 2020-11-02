China and Jamaica exploring greater collaboration in bilateral trade — Shaw

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Audley Shaw, says he is committed to exploring the possibilities of pursuing greater cooperation with the Government of China in several areas of trade and, in particular, assistance with the export of pork to China.

The minister discussed the matter during a virtual meeting with China's Ambassador to Jamaica, Tian Qi on Friday, October 30.

Shaw said that Jamaica and China have “enjoyed long-standing trade relations at the bilateral level”. He also noted that China is Jamaica's 4th largest trading partner behind the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Canada.

The ministry noted that China is also the largest trading partner in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Shaw said that Jamaica is looking to expand on what we have started to export to China, that is, rum, coffee and lobster, and that we must now look at new initiatives such as Tuna and pork.

“In addition to lobster, there is another area through joint-venture partnership which we are looking to collaborate. This is in deep sea fishing. The Government of Jamaica sees the significant contribution that the development of the tuna industry can make to the diversification of the Jamaican economy and exports. Given China`s advancement in this area, and its propensity for sustainable fisheries, we want to advance this area for bilateral cooperation. We want to make Jamaica the place of choice for tuna,” he said.

The minister also said that Jamaica has the ability to significantly expand the capacity of its pork industry to supply the China market.

State Minister in the ministry, Dr Norman Dunn, reiterated the need for greater cooperation between China and Jamaica.

“I believe that you really love and have Jamaica's interest at heart. I believe that you want for Jamaica to succeed as far as our trade and other relationships with China. We believe that the opportunity for us is right now for us to increase our trade exponentially. We are hoping that the discussions today will bring forth some of the products that we can offer to China.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Qi, said that he is looking forward to continuing the great relationship that Jamaica and China enjoy and, to this end, the ministry is to have further discussions with the embassy.

“Jamaica is a small country in size, but is very great in culture. Jamaica has great potential for that service industry product to export to China. There is also the potential for Jamaica's agricultural and value-added products for export to China,” he said.