China approves COVID-19 vaccines for Guyana
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd has confirmed that 20,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from China have been approved for Guyana.
Confirmation came on Wednesday when Todd met with Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy Chen Xilai, who said the vaccines are expected to be shipped as soon as March.
Todd said the vaccines will significantly aid Government's effort to combat COVID-19.
“China has made significant contributions to Guyana's development since the establishment of diplomatic relations on June 27, 1972. This is evident from several programmes, including the attachment of Chinese doctors to the nation's hospitals as well as the implementation of a number of major infrastructural projects. This donation is another tangible demonstration of the importance of the bilateral relationship between Guyana and China,” a statement from the government said.
Guyana is among 38 countries that will receive the vaccine from Sinopharm, a Chinese state-owned company.
Sinopharm announced at the end of last year that phase three trials of the vaccine showed that it was 79 per cent effective.
However, the United Arab Emirates, which approved a Sinopharm vaccine earlier this month, said the vaccine was 86 per cent effective, according to interim results of its phase three trial.
But even ahead of the phase three trial results, the vaccine had already been distributed to nearly a million people in China under an emergency programme.
