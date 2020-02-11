China still mostly closed down as virus deaths pass 1,000

BEIJING, China (AP) — The daily death toll in China from a new virus topped 100 for the first time, pushing the total above 1,000 Tuesday as the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a new name for the disease.

Despite the official end of the extended Lunar New Year holiday, China remained mostly closed for business as many remained at home, with some 60 million people under virtual quarantine.

In Geneva, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced a new name for the virus — COVID-19 — saying officials wanted to avoid stigmatizing any geographical location, group of people or animal that might be linked to the disease and to make it clear it was a new coronavirus discovered in 2019.

“Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatizing. It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks," the WHO chief said, adding that the name was agreed upon by officials at WHO, the World Organization for Animal Health and the Food and Agriculture Organization.