China warns students in US to 'be on guard' over 'arbitrary interrogations'
BEIJING, China (AFP) — China on Wednesday urged its citizens studying in the United States to "be on guard" for arbitrary interrogations and detention, hours after Washington ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.
"Recently, US law enforcement agencies have stepped up arbitrary interrogations, harassment, confiscation of personal belongings and detention targeting Chinese international students in the US," said a social media statement by the foreign ministry.
The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston and accused it of ramping up spying operations, dramatically escalating diplomatic tensions between the feuding superpowers.
Wednesday's announcement infuriated Beijing, which vowed to retaliate as the two countries squabble over a slew of issues ranging from trade to the coronavirus pandemic — and China's policies in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the South China Sea.
