Chinese-operated businesses closed in Sav
WESTMORELAND- Jamaica - The majority of Chinese-operated stores in Savanna-la-Mar remained shuttered today, leaving the jobs of scores of employees in limbo.
Checks made by OBSERVER ONLINE close to midday revealed that only two of the Chinese-operated businesses in the town were in operation, and were serving customers through padlocked grilles.
The town has a large number of Chinese-run supermarkets and haberdasheries, particularly along Great George's Street. Most of them started to close their businesses on the weekend.
It is not clear why the businesses were shuttered, but reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that people have been verbally abusive to the Chinese nationals, blaming them for the novel coronavirus in Jamaica.
The police however, have said that they have not received any reports of threat or abuse against the Chinese.
A supermarket worker, who did not want to be named, said she is fearful that the closure will result in financial hardships.
“Right now mi nuh know what to do because if I don't work I don't get paid,” she stressed.
The Chinese have created several income streams in Westmoreland.
Several vendors who ply their wares on the sidewalks in Savanna-la-Mar purchase from them, to resell at their stalls.
With most of these establishments closed, many people will be left without an income.
Rosalee Wood
