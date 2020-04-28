Chinese Benevolent Association donates $1m to aid COVID-19 fight

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Chinese Benevolent Association (CBA) says it will be donating $1 million to the Ministry of Health and Wellness to aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“It is our hope that this contribution will be used to secure critically needed medical supplies and boost the national effort to fight the scourge of COVID‐19,” the association said in a release.

According to the CBA, the handover presentation is scheduled for today, April 28 at 1:30 pm at ministry's New Kingston office.

“The CBA is currently raising additional funds to assist the fight against COVID-19, and relieve the hardships facing all Jamaicans in the months ahead. It is time for all Jamaicans to pull together and exemplify our motto ‐ Out of Many, One People,” President of the CBA, Robert Hew said.

The association said its mandate includes introducing Jamaicans to Chinese culture, and other charitable goals including relieving poverty, deprivation and distress among all Jamaicans.